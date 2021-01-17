COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Mrs. Adelaide SteInbach, Columbus’s oldest resident, died at the age of 102. Steinbach was born in the Town of Hampden, Dec. 16, 1869, the daughter of Casper and Veroncia Trapp.

The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank was held at the bank with 104 stockholders at the meeting. Directors of the bank included Willis Damm, George Gunderson, Lelon Lange, Dr. Rolf Poser, John Pratt, Roger Thomas, and T.B. Thomas.

1981

The Judiciary Committee of the Columbus City Council recommended that Total TV of Dodge County be awarded the Columbus Cable TV franchise. Basic rates would be about $8 per month for regular channels.

Daryl Schultz, a student in Ivan Thies’s woodworking class at Columbus High School was making a grandfather clock for his mother. The year before, Schultz made a China cabinet in class.

1991