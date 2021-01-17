COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Mrs. Adelaide SteInbach, Columbus’s oldest resident, died at the age of 102. Steinbach was born in the Town of Hampden, Dec. 16, 1869, the daughter of Casper and Veroncia Trapp.
The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank was held at the bank with 104 stockholders at the meeting. Directors of the bank included Willis Damm, George Gunderson, Lelon Lange, Dr. Rolf Poser, John Pratt, Roger Thomas, and T.B. Thomas.
1981
The Judiciary Committee of the Columbus City Council recommended that Total TV of Dodge County be awarded the Columbus Cable TV franchise. Basic rates would be about $8 per month for regular channels.
Daryl Schultz, a student in Ivan Thies’s woodworking class at Columbus High School was making a grandfather clock for his mother. The year before, Schultz made a China cabinet in class.
1991
Emergency medical technician Julie Schultz visited Columbus Middle School to teach students about emergency procedures and show them an ambulance. Students pictured include Matt Kuipers, window, Chris Purves, Alex Parsons, Matt Vander Werff, Jack Price and JamIe Nickerson.
Cyndee Tietz opened a new pizza business at 112 E. James St., called Pizza Express. The business was located at the site of the Chez Fritz Pizza.
2001
An intended package for the Columbus fire chief was disposed by the Dane County Bomb Squad. The suspicious package wrapped in blue plastic and sealed with duct tape was an unarmed munitions shell.
The Columbus High School girls’ basketball team was ranked second in the state in the first poll of the season by the Associated Press. The team record stood at 11-0.
