COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Fall River social studies teacher Edwin Schellin was featured in an article on the social studies program at Fall River High School where he teaches and serves as chairman of the social studies department.

An Eagle Court of Honor was held for new Eagle Scout Alphons Kraft.

1982

In the early 1940s Clarence Kehl started raising 15 turkeys for sale to locals at Thanksgiving time. The Kehl Turkey Farm was located two miles south of Columbus on Highway 89 grew to raising 45,000 turkeys in 1981. Kehl turkeys were a very popular purchase for Thanksgiving tables by local residents.

Marie Hjella, Columbus, was selected as Wisconsin Educational Secretaries Association president elect and Lorraine Huebner was selected as vice president.

1992

Christmas became a year-round business for the Pine Peddlers retail shop located on N. Water Street. The business moved to Columbus five years ago and recently celebrated its annual open house. One room was filled with Christmas items which will be displayed year-round. Bev Gay is the owner and Lori Kovalski designs floral arrangements.

Angie Williams, Columbus High School varsity cheerleader, was chosen to be a member of the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s All-Star squad and will be performing in a New Year’s Parade on Jan. 1, 1993, in London, England. Williams has been a cheerleader since 1989.

2002

A world famous German shepherd search dog, K-9 Trax spent an hour visiting the Steffen-Haus Kennels. Steffen-Haus Kennels is owned by Jane Steffenhagen and located on Hickory Drive in the town of Elba. Trax is owned by Bill and Lois Hall and was raised by the kennel until he was 10-weeks–old. Trax has been working for five years as a search dog and has completed 200 searches.

The second grade students at Columbus Elementary were relocated after tests found mold in the five classrooms bordering Fuller Street. The district was working with a contractor and architect to remove the mold and improve the air quality.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.