COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The Columbus City Council granted a license to George Hasey to operate a popcorn wagon at the same location as previous years.

Drum and Bugle Corps will be the featured highlight of the annual July 4th Parade. Corps from several Wisconsin cities, other states, and Canada will compete against each other in an afternoon competition.

1981

The Columbus Community Hospital staff held a surprise party for Dr. C.F. Cheli, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of his graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison medical school.

A 17-member group of beef animal specialists from Japan visited the Ron Paulson farm as part of their three-week tour of American farms. The group was most interested in animal health aspects.

1991

Amy Killian, a Columbus High school graduate, was serving as a police department intern in a ride along program with local officers. Killian was enrolled in a four-year police science program at UW-Platteville.