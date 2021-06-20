COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The Columbus City Council granted a license to George Hasey to operate a popcorn wagon at the same location as previous years.
Drum and Bugle Corps will be the featured highlight of the annual July 4th Parade. Corps from several Wisconsin cities, other states, and Canada will compete against each other in an afternoon competition.
1981
The Columbus Community Hospital staff held a surprise party for Dr. C.F. Cheli, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of his graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison medical school.
A 17-member group of beef animal specialists from Japan visited the Ron Paulson farm as part of their three-week tour of American farms. The group was most interested in animal health aspects.
1991
Amy Killian, a Columbus High school graduate, was serving as a police department intern in a ride along program with local officers. Killian was enrolled in a four-year police science program at UW-Platteville.
The 25th anniversary of the Reverend Frank Thompson ordination was celebrated at a reception at the Columbus United Methodist Church. The Thompsons came to Columbus in 1986.
2001
Through a father-son collaboration Gene, Darvin, and Todd Frey have renovated the First National Bank building a complete makeover. When it opens in October, the RW Chadbourn business would sell home furnishings, candy, and gifts.
The Columbus High Schools Girl’s Track Team 800 relay team of Danielle Miller, Morgan Roberts, Chelsea Schultz, and Renee Ripp placed second at the State Track Meet at UW-La Crosse. The relay team missed out on first-place by .21 seconds.
