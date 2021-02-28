COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Douglas Eickelmann, manager of the Columbus Rural Electric Cooperative since 1965, was awarded the Advanced Management Achievement Award by the National Rural Cooperative Association. Eickelman at the time was also the president of the Columbus Rotary Club and vice president of the Columbus Community Hospital.
Twelve high school girls completed a candy stripers program and serve as volunteers at Columbus Community Hospital. The girls were Beth Biddle, Gloria Dynes, Deb Fahrenkopf, Ann Jones, Denise Kaschub, Janell Neesam, Debbie Ring, Kathy Reynolds, Karen Wagner, Leslie Will, and Lorna Will.
1981
Edna Klug reached her 50th year as a registered nurse on Feb. 7. She is shown in the picture caring for Frank Mulvaney. Klug started working at Columbus Community Hospital in 1931.
Beth Steinhorst, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Steinhorst was named band “Student of the Month” by Columbus High School band director Mike Ajango. Beth, a junior had switched instruments from flute to oboe this school year.
1991
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the Highway 151 bypass project was ahead of schedule and would be completed by November 1991. That coincides with the completion of the 11-mile Sun Prairie-Columbus segment. The next phase, Columbus-Beaver Dam, was scheduled for 1992-93 if funded by the legislature.
Columbus attorney John “Jack” Stoltz was the top vote getter in the primary election for the newly created Branch 3 of the Columbia County Circuit Court. He would face attorney Richard Rehm of Portage in the April election.
2001
The Columbus City Council approved a contract with Badger Disposal of Columbus to begin curbside pickup of recyclable material. The program would cost $2 per home per month.
Columbus High School student Erin Daley was selected to attend a National Youth Leaders Conference in Washington D.C. The purpose of the program is to educate youth leaders in the three branches of government.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is closed for the winter months, but open by appointment.