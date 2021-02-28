COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Douglas Eickelmann, manager of the Columbus Rural Electric Cooperative since 1965, was awarded the Advanced Management Achievement Award by the National Rural Cooperative Association. Eickelman at the time was also the president of the Columbus Rotary Club and vice president of the Columbus Community Hospital.

Twelve high school girls completed a candy stripers program and serve as volunteers at Columbus Community Hospital. The girls were Beth Biddle, Gloria Dynes, Deb Fahrenkopf, Ann Jones, Denise Kaschub, Janell Neesam, Debbie Ring, Kathy Reynolds, Karen Wagner, Leslie Will, and Lorna Will.

1981

Edna Klug reached her 50th year as a registered nurse on Feb. 7. She is shown in the picture caring for Frank Mulvaney. Klug started working at Columbus Community Hospital in 1931.

Beth Steinhorst, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Steinhorst was named band “Student of the Month” by Columbus High School band director Mike Ajango. Beth, a junior had switched instruments from flute to oboe this school year.

1991