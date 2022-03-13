COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Columbus Common Council allowed Mayor Harley Fox and a study committee to negotiate the purchase of the Murdoch property that is adjoining the Columbus Fire Department. The lot on Ludington and Harrison Street would be used to build a new 75-by-75-foot fire station.

The first scrap paper collection by the city of Columbus collected 13, 960 pounds of old newspaper and scrap paper earning the city $6 per ton.

1982

The Columbus Parent Advisory groups, Pathfinder, and the public and parochial schools presented a series of three programs on “Alcohol and Drug Awareness.”

The Columbus City Council voted to authorize Max Anderson and Associates to proceed with a survey to determine the feasibility of a Tax Incremental Financing District in the city.

1992

Lion member Joseph Mayr and his wife Dolores chaired the Columbus Lions Club masquerade benefit ball at the Columbus County Club. More than 100 people attended the event. First prize for the best costume went to Merlyn and Joyce Lienke, coming as the King and Queen of Hearts.

Columbus High School principal Tom Antioho presented the conference trophy to the Lady Cardinals basketball team. In regional action the team took home the first Regional final trophy in school history.

2002

The Columbus Lady Cardinals celebrated their 57-36 sectional championship over Richland Center allowing the 24-0 Cards the right to go to the state tournament.

Seventh grade Girl Scout Bridget Weisensel sold 901 boxes of Girl Scout cookies during the January sales period, the second most among Black Hawk Council members. Pat Wendt, long time coordinator of area sales noted that 1,176 cases were sold this year.

