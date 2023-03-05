Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

This week marked a new era in the life of the Columbus Journal Republican, a transition from a “Lowell Larson Publication” to the newest member of the Citizen Publishing Company group of newspapers published by Francis Conners and James Conley Jr. Larson published the paper since 1964, when he replaced “Bud” Larson.

Under the leadership of Wray George the Columbus High School faculty held their annual pancake supper. Proceeds from the pancake supper fund an annual Faculty Scholarship awarded each year to a graduating senior.

1983

Diane Burdick, advisor to the Columbus High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, received a State FBLA Award of Recognition for five years of service to the organization.

Daryl Schultz, a 1981 graduate of Columbus High School who served as president of the local FFA Chapter received his State Farmer Degree, and was elected as one of the four vice presidents of the State FFA organization.

1993

David Wright presented Bev Liebenthal, Fall River High School Librarian, a copy of a video presentation entitled “Scenes of Early Fall River.” Originally a slide presentation which was compiled by David’s father Walter Wright. Fall River was plotted in 1946, by A.A. Brayton and plans were under way for the sesquicentennial in 1996.

Former Columbus mayor James Kelsh announced his intentions to run a write-in candidate for the mayoral position in the April election. Kelsh was running against Joseph Marks and incumbent Tom Christiansen.

2003

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank opened a branch office in Juneau. The bank has headquarters in Columbus and branches in Columbus, Juneau, and Friesland.

The Columbus Lady Cardinals basketball team made its 52 straight wins in the Capitol Conference as they picked up their fourth straight outright title.

Visit www.columbuswiareahistory.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/columbuswiareahistory or email info@columbuswiareahistory.com to reach us. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, please contact the society.