COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

After 63 years, the Columbia County Teachers College, located in Columbus, closed its doors for the last time. Twenty-two members of the graduating class of 1971 received their two-year degrees. In its lifetime, the school sent more than 2,000 students out in the world to teach school, many in rural areas.

John C. Ibisch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Ibiisch, who attended Zion Lutheran School, Northwestern Preparatory School and Northwestern College in Watertown, and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary was called by the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod to serve as pastor of a congregation in Maumee, Ohio.

1981

Shawn Briggs, whose family hails from Columbus, was hired by Atlanta’ TV station WXIA-TV 11. Briggs produced and co-hosted an hour-long talk show at WTMJ-TV Milwaukee.

The Columbus Education Association announced the teachers of the year for 1989-91 were Mary Jane Premo, kindergarten teacher, and Ed Zahn, English, Speech, and social studies teacher. Zahn also was head of the Drama Department and coach of the forensics team.

1991