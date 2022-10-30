COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Ten students from Dickason Elementary School competed at the Columbia County District Conservation and Environmental Awareness Speaking Contest in Portage. Speakers were Eugene Kidd, Barb Dilley, Mark Woodward, Elisa Van Horn, Vicki Hughes, Lori Salzwedel, Danny Durow, Caroline Feuling, Robin Van Fleet, and Tad Monthie.

Columbus Council 1609 Knights of Columbus was presented with the Star Council Trophy Award, the highest award that can be achieved in the organization. The award was achieved under the leadership of Grand Knight Sylvester Ballweg.

1982

A recent decision by the city’s Park Board to disband and turn management responsibilities of local parks to the city was to take place Jan. 1, 1983. It was suggested that the city create a Parks and Recreation Commission. The Commission would seek the experience of Park Board, Recreation Committee, and city Department of Public Works members to assist the new commission.

Columbus Community Hospital was commended by the American Hospital Association for its ability to control costs. Room rates in Columbus were lower than area hospital’s average of $150 for a semi-private room.

1992

The Columbus Care Center opened their new patio area in memory of John Platz, a former resident of the care facility. His wife, Margaret Platz donated money for lawn furniture for the patio.

Craig Kadinger was recognized as one of 100 “Real Heroes” in a Nationwide Award Program. Kadinger was nominated for his involvement with the Columbus High School Students Against Driving Drunk Chapter, the first SADD Chapter in the state.

2002

Harvey Paulson, Rio, celebrated his 103rd birthday. He was born on Oct. 23, 1899, in St. Croix County and moved to Rio in 1907, when his father became part owner of the Rio Hardware Store. Paulson was part of the hardware business for 63 years.

Columbus City Council held a special meeting to consider the 96-unit multi-family planned

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.