COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Wright Chevrolet, Inc., 315 E. James St., owned and operated for the past 45 years by Marshall Wright, was purchased by Calvin Meier Sr., effective Jan. 1, 1971. The new firm will be called CalMeier Chevrolet-Buick.

Six seniors of the class of 1971 Columbus High School were selected for membership to the National Honor Society. The students were Mara Jo Belville, Margaret Groh, Marilyn Hein, Patrica Henke, Ann Jones, and Amy Lueders.

1981

Selective Service registration for men born in 1962 took place at post offices across the nation. All men born in 1960, 1961, and 1962 were required to register.

First-place winners of the Wisconsin State Duroc sale was the Fall River FFA team of Dave Bahr, Doug Latinen, and Dave Yerges.

1991

The Columbus Public Library was entered in the National Register of Historic Places by the Secretary of the Interior, on Nov. 15.

The Kiwanis ice skate exchange was held in the basement of Columbus City Hall. Skates could be exchanged or a pair picked up.