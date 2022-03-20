COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

T.B. Thomas, president of the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, reported that the bank building had been approved to be listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places. Construction of the present bank, designed by well-known architect Louis Sullivan, started in 1917, and completed in 1920, because of a supply shortage during World War I.

Louis G. Miller of Columbus, a 1969 graduate of Wisconsin State University-Stevens Point taught agriculture as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ponape, the most densely populated island in Micronesia, located in the South Pacific.

1982

The Columbus Department of Public Works was again dealing with the annual problem of potholes in city streets. Director of Public Works Jim Zillmer reports that the department is using cold mix blacktop to try to keep ahead of the problem.

Janet Wolfe found a furry friend in a baby chick at an open house at CD Farm Supply. The business is used as a drop-off point for Northern Hatcheries of Beaver Dam.

1992

The city of Columbus changed its garbage collection system to go to a pay-by-bag system. Plastic 35-40 gallon and a smaller 17-20 gallon garbage bag were available for purchase with a tag or sticker. Only garbage in these bags would be picked up. The sticker program eliminated garbage fees from the tax levy.

The Columbus Lady Cards basketball team defeated Cuba City 41-38 in overtime to earn a first-ever state semifinal appearance in the state tournament at the fieldhouse in Madison.

2002

The finishing touches were being made at the new Columbus Area Aquatic Center that would open for the first time this summer. The Aquatic Board was in the process of hiring staff for the 11,700 square-foot facility.

City government officials issued a proclamation commemorating the 125th anniversary of the Columbus Public Library. The library was founded on Jan. 20, 1877, and was started with the donation of personal books from former Wisconsin Governor James Lewis.

