COLUMBUS HISTORY
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Incumbent aldermen Daniel Rekoske and Elvin Reynolds were re-elected to the Columbus City Council. Newcomer Gerald Salwedel defeated incumbent William Shepard. Winning a one-year term was Eileen Van Roo, who became the first alderwoman in the history of the city of Columbus.

The Columbus-Fall River Jaycees sponsored their annual Easter Egg Hunt at Fireman’s Park for area children. The Jaycees hid a total of 5,000 eggs.

1981

The old Columbus hospital building and grounds was sold to a group of buyers including William Evans, William Herrman, Donald Klecker, Karen Ragus, Rev. Jerald Wendt, and John Roche. Plans are to turn the building into residential housing.

Preliminary population figures were released by the Census Bureau that showed the population of Columbus at 4,047 people, a gain of 258 residents from 1970. Fall River reported 850 people, an increase of 217.

1991

The drive for a Community Activity Center is way ahead of schedule, according to Belinda Droz, president of the Community Activity Center group. Local kids were having a candy drive to raise money for the project.

The decline in the farming industry is hurting a lot of people and hurt the Wisconsin Academy farm. After 45 years of combination farm and church business, the Wisconsin Academy sold off the farm portion.

2001

With the recent controversy surrounding the construction of an ethanol plant, all Elba Town Board incumbents who supported the plant won re-election in close races. They included Russell Farr, Don Lee, and Alan Link.

Claire Huntley was selected to attend the EAA Air Academy Primary Aviation Fun Camp in Oshkosh.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is closed for the winter months, but open by appointment.

