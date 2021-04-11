COLUMBUS HISTORY

Preliminary population figures were released by the Census Bureau that showed the population of Columbus at 4,047 people, a gain of 258 residents from 1970. Fall River reported 850 people, an increase of 217.

1991

The drive for a Community Activity Center is way ahead of schedule, according to Belinda Droz, president of the Community Activity Center group. Local kids were having a candy drive to raise money for the project.

The decline in the farming industry is hurting a lot of people and hurt the Wisconsin Academy farm. After 45 years of combination farm and church business, the Wisconsin Academy sold off the farm portion.

2001

With the recent controversy surrounding the construction of an ethanol plant, all Elba Town Board incumbents who supported the plant won re-election in close races. They included Russell Farr, Don Lee, and Alan Link.

Claire Huntley was selected to attend the EAA Air Academy Primary Aviation Fun Camp in Oshkosh.

