COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Attorney John “Jack” Stoltz, formerly of West Bend, joined the law firm of Callahan and Arnold. Attorney Stoltz is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and attended Marquette University Law School.
Vita Plus Corporation, Madison, purchased the assets of Columbus Mills, Inc., with facilities in Columbus and Fall River. Charles Kaschub, manager and part-owner of Columbus Mills Inc., continued as general manager of the Columbus Division of Vita Plus.
1981
Lelon Lange and Mary Poser were named as co-chairpersons of the hospital’s fundraising drive by Columbus Community Hospital Board President Alton Mather. The $1 million campaign would allow the hospital to retire short-term bonds and to purchase equipment that has been leased.
Local Boy Scouts were recognized at the annual awards banquet. The Cub Master was Dr. William Becker with den leaders Betty Baxter, Carol Blank, Mary Frodel, Linda Breuckman, Ann Henning, Sharon Rowe, Mary Neuman, Sue Przekurat, and David Drabeck.
1991
The First National Bank of Columbus opened a new downtown branch bank at 116 W. James St. The bank was staffed by branch manager Eva Van Horn and Karen Eilenfeldt.
The Columbus School Board was presented with an estimated cost of $4 million for additions to Dickason School, the high school and the Fuller Street School to help solve a district space crunch. The proposal also recommended that the Hampden School be closed.
2001
Coach Jeff Schweitzer celebrated his 300th career win while averaging 15 wins per year. Also honored the same week for scoring 1,000 career points were Columbus High School junior Molly O’Brien and Fall River junior Elly Ladwig.
A group of Columbus area citizens were hard at work fundraising for restoration of the Boy Scout cabin in Fireman’s Park with a ground breaking in April.
