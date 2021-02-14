COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Attorney John “Jack” Stoltz, formerly of West Bend, joined the law firm of Callahan and Arnold. Attorney Stoltz is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and attended Marquette University Law School.

Vita Plus Corporation, Madison, purchased the assets of Columbus Mills, Inc., with facilities in Columbus and Fall River. Charles Kaschub, manager and part-owner of Columbus Mills Inc., continued as general manager of the Columbus Division of Vita Plus.

1981

Lelon Lange and Mary Poser were named as co-chairpersons of the hospital’s fundraising drive by Columbus Community Hospital Board President Alton Mather. The $1 million campaign would allow the hospital to retire short-term bonds and to purchase equipment that has been leased.

Local Boy Scouts were recognized at the annual awards banquet. The Cub Master was Dr. William Becker with den leaders Betty Baxter, Carol Blank, Mary Frodel, Linda Breuckman, Ann Henning, Sharon Rowe, Mary Neuman, Sue Przekurat, and David Drabeck.

1991