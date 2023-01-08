COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Officers of the Columbus Education Association for the 1972-73 school year included Ken Mueller, Chuck Wilde, Mike Thompson, Nancy Byfield, Dan Burnard, and Jim Newton.

Mayor Harley Fox announced that he would not be a candidate for reelection, to the city’s top post, thus ending 15 years of service to the people of Columbus. One declared candidate for mayor was 2nd ward Alderman Elvin Reynolds.

1983

A local DNR hunter safety program has been taught in Columbus by junior high teacher Jim Newton for the past 10 years. Newton, one of 38 master instructors recognized by the DNR, feels that the program has led to the decrease in hunting accidents. Newton and the DNR have certified more than 750 students in the local program.

Dentist Dr. James Beck and his wife, Elizabeth, are the parents of the 1982 Christmas baby, as they welcomed daughter Kathryn into the world.

1993

Columbus Police Sgt. Jack Roelke was appointed acting chief of police. Chief Jack Pace resigned to accept a position in Sun Prairie.

Jaiyal Pongpan, an AFS exchange teacher from Thailand, has been teaching students in grades 1-6 this past semester. Beginning Jan. 4, she transferred to the Fall River School District. She has taught for three years in Thailand.

2003

The Columbus Elementary School has seen a lot of activity over the Christmas break as workers continued to repair the classrooms where mold was found last fall. The roof on the school was being replaced as it was the cause of the mold.

Jay Wilson, sports director at WKOW-TV Channel 27, was the guest speaker at the Columbus Lady Cards Backcourt Club fundraiser.

