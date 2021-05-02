COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The Wally Byam Caravaan Club planned a camp out at Fireman’s Park. Last year 109 Airstream campers attended the event at the park. Local members of the organization included John Kindschi, Willard Weiss, Charles Kirsch, and Alton Mather.
Effective May 1, Columbus was served by two Amtrak passenger trains, an eastbound train bound for Chicago, and a westbound destined for Seattle. The Dane County Board voted to ask the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to support a bus service connection between Madison and the train station in Columbus.
1981
The Columbus City Council failed to support a proposal to change some tenured city offices to three year employment terms. The measure was referred back to the Judiciary Committee for additional study.
Columbus High School pitcher Mike Erdmann threw a no-hitter for a 10-0 win over Lodi. Erdmann fanned 13 batters while walking two batters.
1991
The Columbus 151 Speedway was scheduled to open its 10th season, operated by the Moore family. The business was operated by Richard and Shirley Moore, their sons, Dave and Peter, and daughter-in-law Pam. On an average night there were 120 cars participating in the races.
Columbus High School student Jamie Titus received a $200 scholarship from the Wisconsin High School Football Coaches Association. The scholarship was presented by Badger Football Coach Barry Alvarez.
2001
The Wisconsin Lottery spent the month of April looking for a Columbus resident to come forward to claim a $250,000 winner in the April 7 Supercash drawing.
Danielle Hein, Megan Sharrow, and Renne Ripp were part of a group of 40 students from the Madison area that traveled as student ambassadors in a people to people program. The group spent three weeks learning about the government, economy, and culture of Australia and New Zealand.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open by appointment and will reopen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month beginning May 8.