COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The Wally Byam Caravaan Club planned a camp out at Fireman’s Park. Last year 109 Airstream campers attended the event at the park. Local members of the organization included John Kindschi, Willard Weiss, Charles Kirsch, and Alton Mather.

Effective May 1, Columbus was served by two Amtrak passenger trains, an eastbound train bound for Chicago, and a westbound destined for Seattle. The Dane County Board voted to ask the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to support a bus service connection between Madison and the train station in Columbus.

1981

The Columbus City Council failed to support a proposal to change some tenured city offices to three year employment terms. The measure was referred back to the Judiciary Committee for additional study.

Columbus High School pitcher Mike Erdmann threw a no-hitter for a 10-0 win over Lodi. Erdmann fanned 13 batters while walking two batters.

1991