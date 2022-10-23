COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The first annual Wisconsin State Marching Band Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin School Music Association, was held at Sun Prairie High School. This is the first time the Columbus High School Band has entered a marching contest of this type.

The city of Columbus was back in contention for the purchase of the County Teacher College property. Rev. John Pilutti presented a study he did to the Columbus City Council that recommended the city purchase the property to serve as a community center.

1982

Columbus residents were able to see a local family compete on the “Family Feud” game show when the Hadi Pankow family appeared on the program. Competing for the family were Hadi and his wife Jan, and their children, Brad, 19; Tom, 18; and Cathy 16. The Pankow’s own and operate the Country Inn on Highway 151, south of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus presented Officer Peter Drolshagen, Columbus, an “Officer of the Year” Award for providing special services to the Council and to the community of Columbus.

1992

Alderman Karen Henn and Columbus Mayor Tom Christiansen presented a check for $1,501 to the Salvation Army for victims of Hurricane Andrew and the Wautoma tornado.

The Columbus Rotary Club donated $5,000 to Columbus Community Hospital for half the cost for the purchase of a pacemaker defibrillator. The hospital’s “Lights of Love” program paid for the other half of the cost.

2002

When Dr. Chub Poser died in 1997, friends, coworkers, patients, and the Poser family created the Chub Poser Memorial Fund. Monies from the fund were used to remodel and furnish an existing patient room into a hospice patient room.

Columbus Middle School teacher Sue Sewell was awarded a Presidential Award of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.