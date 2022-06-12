COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

School children at Dickason School have taken advantage of the weather, using their bicycles for coming and leaving school. No long lines of cars with parents picking up their children.

The Common Council passed a resolution to establish the Gov. James T. Taylor Park Trust Fund for acquisition, development and maintenance of a proposed park on the site of the present Columbia County Teachers College. Gov. Lewis originally owned the property before giving it to the city, which in turn sold it to the county.

1982

The Gov. James Lewis-Frederick Stare house located on the corner of W. James and Charles Streets was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is a vernacular adaptation of Italianate architecture, and the stone barn at the rear of the property was once a wind-powered grist mill. It is historically significant for its association with two men. James T. Lewis built the home in 1854-56, while serving as Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and was the first and only attorney in Columbia County in 1845. Lewis was elected Wisconsin governor in 1854. Since 1917, the house was the home of Frederick Stare, who was active in the local canning industry, was vice-chairman national Industrial Advisory Committee during World War II, chairman of the board of the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank and authored a number of books and the “Story of Columbus” a weekly article that appeared in the Columbus Journal Republican for 15 years.

1992

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the 1992 Quincentennial Corporation thanked everyone who planted 67 new Red Bud Trees in the Columbus area.

Karen Henn was appointed to a 2nd Aldermanic seat to replace Tom Christiansen who became mayor.

2002

Evelyn Dickman retired from Columbus High School after teaching English for 32 years. The Dickman’s planned to move to Milwaukee.

Nearly 140 seniors graduated from Columbus High School as members of the class of 2002.

