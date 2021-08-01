COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Paul Neesam set a new 60-yard dash record of seven seconds in the 13-14 age group at the Jaycees Junior Champ State meet held in Greendale.
Mike Dickmann, a Columbus High School social studies teacher wrote a series of letters to Dean Larson on his experiences as a summer volunteer worker in Israel’s Kfar Aza Kibbutz. The letters were published in the local paper.
1981
A couple of “old” men, Rev. Jerald Wendt and John Tobison took first place in the “Centennial Division” in the Downtown Wisconsin Paddle and Portage Canoe race in Madison. The two local men qualified in a category that combined their ages to equal 100 years or more.
A fund drive to raise $600,000 for the Columbus Community Hospital was successful. The money was needed to close a long term, low interest $1.2 million FmHA loan. The loan assured that the hospital would stay locally owned and operated.
1991
Columbus Police dispatcher, Kathy Reese received minor injuries when lighting caused a power surge in the telephone she was using while on duty in city hall. The power surge knocked out power at the police station.
A new restaurant opened in Columbus in the old Jack’s First Place building. The new owner of Parkway Restaurant is Jim Schwartz of Beaver Dam.
2001
A few Columbus residents got a bit of a wake-up surprise when they were greeted with a new lawn ornament in the form of the old pool lifeguard towers which were delivered to the homes of former lifeguards.
Celebrity guest Orestes “Minnie” Minosa, former Chicago White Sox great, joined 65 golfers and close to 100 dinner guests at the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation Golf Classic. Minosa’s big league career spanned six decades and was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1983. The golf outing is the hospital foundation’s annual fundraiser.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.