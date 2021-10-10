COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

For well over 30 years, the little Episcopal Church, on the corner of Spring and Harrison Streets, built in 1871, has been open day and night for visitors. It became necessary, due to vandalism to lock the doors, opening only for Sunday services.

Dickason School’s second annual book festival had 140 fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students participate. Students prepared displays at the events.

1981

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank offered 1-year Certificates of Deposit with an interest rate of 12.61%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The congregation of St. Columbkillie’s Catholic Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a special mass, dinner, and open house.

1991

Cap Pearson, a representative of Brandon Inc., a clothing manufacturer, appeared before the Columbus City Council and proposed the purchase of land in the Industrial Park. The proposed building would be built in two phases adding 100,000 square feet. Brandon employed 150 people and planned to add 200 more employees.