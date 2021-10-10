 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS HISTORY
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

For well over 30 years, the little Episcopal Church, on the corner of Spring and Harrison Streets, built in 1871, has been open day and night for visitors. It became necessary, due to vandalism to lock the doors, opening only for Sunday services.

Dickason School’s second annual book festival had 140 fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students participate. Students prepared displays at the events.

1981

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank offered 1-year Certificates of Deposit with an interest rate of 12.61%.

The congregation of St. Columbkillie’s Catholic Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a special mass, dinner, and open house.

1991

Cap Pearson, a representative of Brandon Inc., a clothing manufacturer, appeared before the Columbus City Council and proposed the purchase of land in the Industrial Park. The proposed building would be built in two phases adding 100,000 square feet. Brandon employed 150 people and planned to add 200 more employees.

Preparations began for the 1991, “Haunted Hayride” co-sponsored by the Columbus Jaycees and the Columbus FFA. The Jaycees transformed the lower level of the Pavilion into a Haunted House including Wolfman, Frankenstein’s Monster, and the Phantom of the Opera. The FAA sponsored a hayride through the park past horror characters.

2001

City officials and friends gathered to honor retired Fire Chief Fred Dartt. Dartt served in the fire department for 37 years with the last 13 years as fire chief. The new fire chief, replacing Dartt, is Glenn Dykstra.

A city landmark, a Wisconsin Champion Red Bud tree located on West James Street, succumbed to old age. The red bud tree planted in 1915, was the oldest red bud in the city and was included in a postcard promoting Columbus.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.

