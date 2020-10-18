COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1970
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the city’s newest industry, Kromer Cap Company took place, with a building of a factory in the Columbus Industrial Park.
The city filed a request with the Public Service Commission for permission to tear down the old water tower and erect a new 250,000 gallon elevated tank south of town. The old water tower served the city for over 70 years.
1980
On Saturday, Oct. 25, Cool Chicks, Inc. owned by Don and Jan Boelte, celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of their warehouse facility in the back portion of the building which once housed the Chevrolet- Buick dealership at the corner of East James and Waterloo Street.
Downtown Columbus had a new business on James Street, the Shaper Shopper Figure Salon. The new owners, Brenda and Terry Schultz were sitting up individualized fitness programs.
1990
Children and youth from St. Jerome’s Catholic, Faith Lutheran, Olivet U.C.C., United Methodist, and First Presbyterian churches were collecting money for UNICEF. Monies collected helped provide basic health care for needy children throughout the world.
Hans F. Kurth of Columbus High School was one of 15,000 semifinalists in the country to be named in the 1991 National Merit Scholarship Program.
2000
Columbus Police Chief Tony Brus announced that he was leaving at the end of the month. Brus, who had been chief of police in Columbus since April 1993 accepted the chief of police position in Fort Atkinson.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com.
