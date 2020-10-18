COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

Groundbreaking ceremonies for the city’s newest industry, Kromer Cap Company took place, with a building of a factory in the Columbus Industrial Park.

The city filed a request with the Public Service Commission for permission to tear down the old water tower and erect a new 250,000 gallon elevated tank south of town. The old water tower served the city for over 70 years.

1980

On Saturday, Oct. 25, Cool Chicks, Inc. owned by Don and Jan Boelte, celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of their warehouse facility in the back portion of the building which once housed the Chevrolet- Buick dealership at the corner of East James and Waterloo Street.

Downtown Columbus had a new business on James Street, the Shaper Shopper Figure Salon. The new owners, Brenda and Terry Schultz were sitting up individualized fitness programs.

1990