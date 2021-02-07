COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The first mid-year graduation from Columbus High School was held on Jan. 28. Two girls who completed high school requirements in 3 ½ years and graduated were Margaret Groh and Terry Ann Woodward.

Residents opened their homes to some 60 Evansville basketball players, coaches, and spectators when stranded by a strong snowstorm. The group was able to travel back to Evansville the next morning.

1981

Four years ago in 1977 the Columbus City Council purchased the Udey Dam from the Tramburg. The city was given five years by the DNR to make necessary repairs. Planning had not taken place to begin the repair process.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospital administrator Devon Barixx reported that a group of local businessmen had offered to purchase the old hospital.

1991

Students at St. Jerome’s School joined Catholic schools across the country in a national prayer for peace day. The children and their teachers circled around the inside of St. Jerome Church while singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”