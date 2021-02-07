COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The first mid-year graduation from Columbus High School was held on Jan. 28. Two girls who completed high school requirements in 3 ½ years and graduated were Margaret Groh and Terry Ann Woodward.
Residents opened their homes to some 60 Evansville basketball players, coaches, and spectators when stranded by a strong snowstorm. The group was able to travel back to Evansville the next morning.
1981
Four years ago in 1977 the Columbus City Council purchased the Udey Dam from the Tramburg. The city was given five years by the DNR to make necessary repairs. Planning had not taken place to begin the repair process.
Hospital administrator Devon Barixx reported that a group of local businessmen had offered to purchase the old hospital.
1991
Students at St. Jerome’s School joined Catholic schools across the country in a national prayer for peace day. The children and their teachers circled around the inside of St. Jerome Church while singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
Elementary students in Fall River moved into the new wing of Fall River School. The addition included eight classrooms, including two kindergarten rooms. It also included two special education rooms, a gym with locker rooms, art room, band and choir rooms, cafeteria, and a media center.
2001
Columbus High School Track Coach Marlin Hensler was notified that he was selected as the District 6 Girl’s Track Coach of the Year. The girl’s track team finished sixth at state track meet the previous year.
The Columbus 151 Speedway was featured on a national television show, “Ripley’s Believe It or Not.” The show included footage of drivers racing backwards in a race each week according to track owner Linda Moore.
