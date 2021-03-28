COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

If there were no further changes Columbus, Portage, and Wisconsin Dells would continue to be eligible for passenger train stops under Railpax, the government-backed effort to save vanishing passenger train service in the United States. The network will run on Milwaukee Road tracks to the Twin Cities. Two alternative routes were considered through Madison or through East Dubuque, Illinois.

The Women’s Civic Club sponsored its first annual Antique Show and Sale. Mrs. Terry Ragus was the general chairman of the event.

1981

A local group led by Frank Porth requested that the city issue Industrial Revenue Bonds to help finance a health and racquetball club would include an indoor pool.

The Fall River Girl’s Gymnastics Team came home with the Class B State Title. The seven girls competing were Gina Piazza, Lorrie Traver, Debi Brace, Linda Niehoff, Beth Robbins, Theresa Brace, and Melody Mallon. The team beat West Salem for the title by two tenths of a point.

1991