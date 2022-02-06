COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Reuben Damm, president, and Phyllis Callahan, clerk, announced that they would not be candidates for re-election to the Columbus School Board. Damm served the board as its president since the district was organized in 1954. Prior to that, Damm served as the District 7, Town of Columbus, for 20 years. Callahan served the district as clerk for the past 15 years.

Mrs. Joseph Johnson retired from the American Red Cross Blood program after serving 16 years as chairman. During that time, Columbus had 33 bloodmobile visits with donations of 5,132 units of blood.

1982

The Columbia County Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest winners from Columbus were, in first-place, Andy and Steve Black; second-place, Eric Anthon; and third-place, Jennifer Steele. All four students attended Dickason School.

Mayor Rod Schroeder asked the DNR for an extension on the deadline for completion of repair work on the Udey Dam. The city pointed to a lack of money due to work on a new wastewater treatment plant.

1992

Sally Price, a personal lines customer service representative at Richards Insurance, successfully completed the personal lines ACSR program sponsored by the Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin.

The Travel Shoppe, a travel agency opened its doors in Fall River. Diane Miller, operator, is running the business out of her home.

2002

The Columbus Water & Light Commission donated 20 American flags to local schools to provide a flag for each classroom in Columbus. The Columbus High School Student Council provided flags for each high school classroom lacking one. Ed Schellin donated several flags for middle school classrooms.

The Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary donated $10,000 to the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation’s $1.95 million campaign for the construction of a new Emergency and Urgent Care Department.

