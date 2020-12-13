COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

A non-supervised city skating rink for younger children was set up on city property on Farnham Street in back of the VFW Club House.

Ernie Platz, American Legion reporter, was honored by the Lange-Ostrander-Hurd Post for his nine and a half years as post editor of its newsletter. Platz has also been honored nationally for his reporting work.

1980

The Fireman’s Auxiliary honored four charter members at their Christmas Party. Marguerite Opel, Mabel Wendt, Evelyn Wendt, and Charlotte Lange have been with the Auxiliary since it started in 1956.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An updated census count has put Columbus over the 4,000 mark in population. The preliminary count had put the city at 3,995, and the update raised the total to 4,047.

1990