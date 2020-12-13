COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1970
A non-supervised city skating rink for younger children was set up on city property on Farnham Street in back of the VFW Club House.
Ernie Platz, American Legion reporter, was honored by the Lange-Ostrander-Hurd Post for his nine and a half years as post editor of its newsletter. Platz has also been honored nationally for his reporting work.
1980
The Fireman’s Auxiliary honored four charter members at their Christmas Party. Marguerite Opel, Mabel Wendt, Evelyn Wendt, and Charlotte Lange have been with the Auxiliary since it started in 1956.
An updated census count has put Columbus over the 4,000 mark in population. The preliminary count had put the city at 3,995, and the update raised the total to 4,047.
1990
The Westside Inn will open for business after 50 years as “Club 60.” The land on which the building stands was owned by veterinarian Charles Thomas. In 1917, a cheese factory was erected by a co-op of farmers known as the West Columbus Cheese Company. In the late 1920s, the coming of the Dry Milk Company, (Borden’s) brought an end to the cheese factory. !n 1934, with the end of prohibition, Theo Voth opened a tavern in the former cheese factory. Ed Thomas bought the property and with his wife “Gustie” ran the tavern as Club 60. Other owners have been Hans Staveness, Al and Bernice Walters, the Picks, Harold Feuling, Norbert Gross, Matt Ripp, Ervin Huebner, William Strum, and Parker Gunn. In 1989, James and Carol Lee bought the business.
A storm dumped 17 inches of snow on Columbus, keeping the Columbus Police, Fire and Public Works departments busy helping stranded motorists.
2000
Dozens of people braved the cold, windy evening for the annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony at Columbus Community Hospital.
A support bracket on a section of bleacher was blamed as the cause for the collapse of two sections of bleachers during a Columbus High School football game at Fireman’s Park in September.
