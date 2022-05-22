COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Airstream Trailers from Wally Bryam Caravaners, Milwaukee, came to the Columbus Fireman’s Park to spend the weekend as part of an area rally with 60 silver trailers with 175 persons filling the park by late Friday.

Tom Hickey, president of Hickey Real Estate announced that the company opened a branch office in Columbus. The office was managed by Len Hickey, who resides in Columbus, with his wife Mary and children Len Jr., Patrick, and Megan.

1982

Reuben Damm was installed as chairman of the Columbia County Board at its organizational meeting. Damm had been on the Columbia County Board for six years before becoming chairman.

The Columbus Jaycees held its annual sandbox fill. Berry Builders lent their dump truck and Eugene O’Brion Excavating donated the sand.

1992

Dick Mortimer, a real estate professional with Century 21 Tri-County was recognized for million dollar production and as the firm’s Sales Associate of the Year, according to Betty Long, Century 21 Tri-County owner.

Academic letter winners from Columbus High School included Kay Schroeder, Paul Wolfe, Kari Amberson, Keith Schultz, Katy Ganga, Lori Woollen, James Reuster, unknown, Hutch Rowe, and Mike Trapp.

2002

As the fourth annual Columbus Carriage Classic approached, the organizers of the 2001 celebration were notified that last year’s event was awarded the best downtown special event at the 12th annual Wisconsin Main Street awards celebration. The Carriage Classic started in 1999, when the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation/Main Street hosted their first Carriage Classic.

Rockets from all over the state were launched in Sheboygan, including one from the Columbus High School Rocket team. The team designed and built the rocket for the high school competition.

