COLUMBUS HISTORY

1971
Robert Anacker, a graduate of Columbus High School, was selected as one of three vice-presidents for Wisconsin’s Future Farmers of America.
The 1971 Swimming Pool staff included Craig Jones, Barbara Rennock, Joyce Bublitz, Amy Lueders, Mara Belville, Jeff Venden, Jack Sanderson, Ed Bublitz and Nic Jahnke.
1981
Retailers selling beer and liquor appeared before the City Council to protest the doubling of license fees from $100 to $200.
Melissa Packel, a senior at Columbus High School competed at the 22nd annual Wisconsin High School Rodeo at Baraboo. She competed in the Poles, Barrels, and Goat Tying events.
1991
The oldest monument at Hillside Cemetery was repaired after vandals had broken the gravestone. The monument was for the burial of Hiram L. Allen, which took place in 1845 and was the first interment at the cemetery.
Andrea Lewke won first place in the Intermediate Showmanship at the Valley Beef Premier Show.
2001
Kathryn Premo, a junior at Columbus High School was elected Lt. Governor of the State of Wisconsin during her participation at Badger Girls’ State. Kathryn, the daughter of Galen and Mary Premo achieved the highest office of any participant from Columbus who attended Badger Girl’s State.
At a special Dodge County meeting of the Planning, Highway, and Finance Committees the fate of the historic 1907 Ninabuck Bridge was discussed. Some committee members were interested in seeing the bridge relocated to Astico Park to provide a crossing over the Crawfish River.
