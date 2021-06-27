COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Robert Anacker, a graduate of Columbus High School, was selected as one of three vice-presidents for Wisconsin’s Future Farmers of America.

The 1971 Swimming Pool staff included Craig Jones, Barbara Rennock, Joyce Bublitz, Amy Lueders, Mara Belville, Jeff Venden, Jack Sanderson, Ed Bublitz and Nic Jahnke.

1981

Retailers selling beer and liquor appeared before the City Council to protest the doubling of license fees from $100 to $200.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Packel, a senior at Columbus High School competed at the 22nd annual Wisconsin High School Rodeo at Baraboo. She competed in the Poles, Barrels, and Goat Tying events.

1991

The oldest monument at Hillside Cemetery was repaired after vandals had broken the gravestone. The monument was for the burial of Hiram L. Allen, which took place in 1845 and was the first interment at the cemetery.

Andrea Lewke won first place in the Intermediate Showmanship at the Valley Beef Premier Show.

2001