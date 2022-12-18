COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Wisconsin Division of Highways informed Alderman Gerald Vander Velden that the Columbus 151 bypass project would be delayed for four years with no work on the project before 1976.

Plans continued on the building of a new fire station that would include the police department at the fire station’s current site.

1982

Mayor Rod Schroeder and Alderman Charles Wright announced that they would not be seeking reelection next spring.

Julie Arnold announced her retirement as adult education counselor for the University of Wisconsin-Extension Community Based Educational Counseling for Adults program.

1992

Kim Schleicher became the new owner of the Bouquet Shoppe. Marty Megate, who previously owned the floral business for four years, sold the business to Schleicher who was an employee. Jane Bennett and Debbie Schilling remain as flower designers.

The Columbus Area Literacy Council held an ornament contest for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. Winners were kindergarteners Jessica Martin and Crystal Firkus; first-graders Nicole Dougan and Joe Crawford; second-graders Carla Rake and Christopher Salzwedel; third-graders Sara Icken and Erin Weiner; fourth-graders Kathy Beck and Sara Bielefeldt; fifth-graders John Andler, Heidi Martin, Angie Baerwolf, and Leah Anderson; and sixth-graders Danielle Kranz and Tina Jones.

2002

The Wisconsin Harness Horse Association inducted Richard Yohn into the Immortal Division of the Wisconsin Harness Racing Hall of Fame based on his years of involvement in racing and service to the racing industry in Wisconsin. Yohn started racing standardbred horses in the 1940s around a track built on his turkey farm located west of Fall River. Son, Robert and wife Carol Yohn continued the family tradition.

Frank Porth Chevrolet-Buick sponsored their Share the Spirit Program by purchasing $500 of toys and collecting additional toys for underprivileged area children.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.