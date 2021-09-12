 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS HISTORY
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

One hundred and fifty-six new lots were added in the 1971 Addition in Hillside Cemetery.

Columbus announced that it would burn unwanted paper that residents had collected. The city was told by the DNR that it could not burn paper after Sept. 15. After that date, paper had to go to the landfill.

1981

Two of the four tennis courts were declared unsafe and have been closed until repaired because of a buckled playing surface.

Tessie Sharrow tried to take her 1-year-old daughter Katie to the park, but son Nick Jr. tried to stop them.

1991

The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the completion of the Highway 151 freeway from Sun Prairie to Columbus was scheduled for Sept. 16. Two motorcades from Columbus and Sun Prairie left their cities and met at the Highway V overpass bridge. Gov. Tommy Thompson spoke at the ribbon cutting in Columbus.

Midstate Power and Equipment Company was presented an award as the Outstanding Dealer of District 5 by the Automatic Equipment Mfg. Company at a conference in Sioux City, Nebraska.

2001

Fred Dartt retired from his position as the Columbus fire chief after serving 13 years as chief. Dartt joined the department in 1962 and was appointed assistant fire chief from 1974 until he was appointed chief in 1988.

Fall River residents have a safer crossing into the village park with the new footbridge constructed to span the river in the city park.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.

