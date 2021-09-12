COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

One hundred and fifty-six new lots were added in the 1971 Addition in Hillside Cemetery.

Columbus announced that it would burn unwanted paper that residents had collected. The city was told by the DNR that it could not burn paper after Sept. 15. After that date, paper had to go to the landfill.

1981

Two of the four tennis courts were declared unsafe and have been closed until repaired because of a buckled playing surface.

1991

The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the completion of the Highway 151 freeway from Sun Prairie to Columbus was scheduled for Sept. 16. Two motorcades from Columbus and Sun Prairie left their cities and met at the Highway V overpass bridge. Gov. Tommy Thompson spoke at the ribbon cutting in Columbus.

Midstate Power and Equipment Company was presented an award as the Outstanding Dealer of District 5 by the Automatic Equipment Mfg. Company at a conference in Sioux City, Nebraska.