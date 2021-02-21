 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS HISTORY
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Dale Kranz 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Kranz, was honored at the 1971 State Convention of the Wisconsin Holstein Breeders Association as the Wisconsin Holstein Champion Boy.

Milton Patchett, superintendent of the Columbus Public Schools, was named area chairman for the Ripon College $2.5 million Fine Arts Center fund campaign.

1981

After canceling a Dodgeland School District detachment petition hearing for Dale and Bonnie Smerchek, the petition could go directly to the State Appeals Board in Madison. The Smercheks wanted to transfer their property from the Dodgeland School District to the Columbus School District.

Thirty-nine high school students left on Feb. 24 for a field trip to Washington D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia.

1991

“We Care” is the name of a support group set up in Columbus and Fall River to show support for soldiers from our area who served in Operation Desert Storm. The group was made up of relatives and friends of those serving in the Persian Gulf. The group decorated a window at 131 W. James St. with a large heart which included the names of local soldiers serving in the Gulf.

In January 1990, Columbus got ready for mandatory recycling by building a recycling center on River Road. The project has been working well and there were no plans for curbside pickup in the near future.

2001

The Columbus High School Varsity Dance team held a clinic for third and fourth grade students. Members of the team included: Rachel Peterson, Monica Stark, Angela Lawrence Rose, Amy Kuhn, Jamie Crook, Amanda Schaller, Stacy Stanek, LeAnne Cares, Shannon Buzzell, and Ryan Dean.

Ellen Roche, resident at the Columbus Larson House, celebrated her 103rd birthday. Ellen graduated from Columbus High School in 1918, enrolled at the Columbia County Teacher’s College and taught in Milwaukee for 25 years.

The museum is closed for the winter months, but open by appointment.

2001 Ellen Roche

