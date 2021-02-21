COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Dale Kranz 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Kranz, was honored at the 1971 State Convention of the Wisconsin Holstein Breeders Association as the Wisconsin Holstein Champion Boy.

Milton Patchett, superintendent of the Columbus Public Schools, was named area chairman for the Ripon College $2.5 million Fine Arts Center fund campaign.

1981

After canceling a Dodgeland School District detachment petition hearing for Dale and Bonnie Smerchek, the petition could go directly to the State Appeals Board in Madison. The Smercheks wanted to transfer their property from the Dodgeland School District to the Columbus School District.

Thirty-nine high school students left on Feb. 24 for a field trip to Washington D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia.

1991