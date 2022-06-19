COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Dr. Lee Sherman Dreyfus, chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was the main speaker at the Columbus High School Commencement ceremony. Dreyfus served as a consultant to the secretary of the Army in Vietnam in January. About 120 students graduated on Monday following Sunday’s Baccalaureate service.

Twenty-two bands, drill teams, and twirling groups were scheduled to appear in the Columbus’ Fourth of July parade. The Lebanon Band was scheduled to present a concert in the park

1982

Members of the Fuller Street third grade delivered homemade birthday cards, flowers, hugs and kisses to Lena Gohr, a resident at the Columbus Care Center, who celebrated her 102nd birthday.

The Wisconsin Department approved the drawdown of the Crawfish River beginning June 7. The drawdown will allow work to be done on sealing the Udey Dam. The river level will be down for two months.

1992

A fire at the Resort Supper Club and bowling alley, Fall River, caused more than $500,000 in damage. The majority of the damage was in the bar and restaurant with little damage to the bowling lanes. The bowling alley was built in 1972 with the bar area at least 50-years-old.

Columbus Community Hospital announced that Radiology manager, Sue Peeler and Radiologic technologist Laurie Laitiaen passed the National Certification test to perform mammograms.

2002

Four Columbus Middle School students in Eric Johnson’s class along with Ed Schellin had a unique learning experience of flying with a qualified instructor in a small plane as part of the EAA out of Oshkosh, Young Eagle Program. Each student was in the plane for a half hour.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce presented Red Bud Daycare LLC with their first dollar award.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com.