Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

John Wildner was elected president of the Columbus Country Club, replacing Bruce Robertson.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post again sponsored its annual sale of Red Buddy Poppies.

1983

William Hackbarth was hired as the new Columbus Cardinal Boy’s Track team coach, replacing Rod Coughlin who held the position for the past 22 years.

Dan Sedik, Columbus, qualified to run in the Boston Marathon on April 18.

1993

It all began in January 1971, in the house of Ron and Marcella Steindl. The Columbus Police Department Dispatch Center was manned during the day by Al Abrams, city clerk during the day and the Steindl’s took over from 4 p.m. till 8 a.m. the next morning, Monday through Thursday and the weekends beginning at 4 p.m. Friday until Monday morning. The Steindl’s retired in 1985, after 13 years of service. After their retirement the dispatch moved to the Columbus City Hall and then moved to the police department and had four dispatchers, Sharon Lyons, Donna Bohn, Gwen Ladwig and Kathy Reese.

Members of the Columbus Winter Adult Recreation Volleyball team that captured first place in the league included Lin Wiedmann, Trisha Farrington, Joel Weidmann, Else Lenz, Richard Sheard, Roger Lenz, Dave Lobeck and Todd Farrington.

2003

Sue Sewell, elementary science teacher at the Columbus Middle School, won the prestigious National Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Dawn Tramburg, Brandi Beers, and Michaela Skalitzky were winners in the National “You’re your Vision Third Grade Coloring Contest” sponsored by Davis, Duehr, Dean, in Columbus.

