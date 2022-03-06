 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

  • 0

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Kenneth A. Mueller, director of Instrumental Music at Columbus High School, is the author of a new book, “Teaching Total Percussion.” The book is intended to be a guide for high school band directors.

Mrs. Mae Voelker began her business career in September 1921 as operator of a millinery shop, Voelkers’s Wear for Women, celebrated its 90th birthday. Her daughter, Rosalie, now operates the shop.

1982

Mary Johnson of Columbus High School was named a National Merit Scholarship finalist. She joined a select group of 13,500 students in the nation among the more than one million students who took the qualifying test.

Caitlin (Sharrow) Lueders and Richard Hasenfus were elected to the Board of Directors of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

1992

People are also reading…

Winners of the city spelling bee were Janice Ongwela, Peterson School; Jamie Russell, St. Jerome’s School; and Elsa Lenz, Columbus Middle School. The three moved on to the CESA 5 sponsored competition.

Rich Brouillard, teacher at Columbus High School, received an award from Congressman Scott Klug for his teaching. Brouillard was one of the teachers running the Applied Academic Program.

2002

Columbus residents Al Tiedt and Tom Mayer volunteered to work on repairing the Columbus City Hall’s clock tower clock. The clock had quit working 10 years ago. The clock was a $100 gift from Mrs. R. W. Chadbourn in 1892, when city hall was built.

The Columbus Lady Cardinals, the top-ranked Division 2 basketball team in the state, brought home the regional championship. Their season record stands at 22-0.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Stephanie Gunderson

WISCONSIN DELLS / PORTAGE—Stephanie Gunderson, age 47, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. A celebration of life wil…

Douglas S. Tessmer

Douglas S. Tessmer

PITTSVILLE—Douglas R. Tessmer, age 61, of Pittsville, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile a…

Tracy (Walsh) Tomaloff

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL—Tracy (Walsh) Tomaloff, age 56, of Port Charlotte, FL formerly of Mauston, WI and New Lisbon, WI.

Watch Now: Related Video

Almost 1.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News