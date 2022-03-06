COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Kenneth A. Mueller, director of Instrumental Music at Columbus High School, is the author of a new book, “Teaching Total Percussion.” The book is intended to be a guide for high school band directors.

Mrs. Mae Voelker began her business career in September 1921 as operator of a millinery shop, Voelkers’s Wear for Women, celebrated its 90th birthday. Her daughter, Rosalie, now operates the shop.

1982

Mary Johnson of Columbus High School was named a National Merit Scholarship finalist. She joined a select group of 13,500 students in the nation among the more than one million students who took the qualifying test.

Caitlin (Sharrow) Lueders and Richard Hasenfus were elected to the Board of Directors of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

1992

Winners of the city spelling bee were Janice Ongwela, Peterson School; Jamie Russell, St. Jerome’s School; and Elsa Lenz, Columbus Middle School. The three moved on to the CESA 5 sponsored competition.

Rich Brouillard, teacher at Columbus High School, received an award from Congressman Scott Klug for his teaching. Brouillard was one of the teachers running the Applied Academic Program.

2002

Columbus residents Al Tiedt and Tom Mayer volunteered to work on repairing the Columbus City Hall’s clock tower clock. The clock had quit working 10 years ago. The clock was a $100 gift from Mrs. R. W. Chadbourn in 1892, when city hall was built.

The Columbus Lady Cardinals, the top-ranked Division 2 basketball team in the state, brought home the regional championship. Their season record stands at 22-0.

