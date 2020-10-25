COLUMBUS HISTORY

1970

The Farmers & Merchants Union Bank announced the grand opening of a three lane drive-in banking addition to the downtown bank.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved the construction of a 250,000 gallon water tower in Columbus at a cost of $127,000 replacing a 70-year-old water tower located next to the cemetery.

1980

Mary Lou Sharpee, reading specialist at the Columbus Public School District, had been working with a committee of parents on the RIF program (Reading is Fundamental) which gives books to local children three times a year.

A fire was reported at Fuller’s Super Valu that caused $500 damage to the loading dock area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1990

Two Columbus art teachers were featured in the WEA Insurance Group’s second annual Art Showcase. The exhibit showcases the art work of Wisconsin Education Association Council members. Columbus art teacher Bill Wendt had two oil paintings and Pat Schwartz had a pencil drawing on display.