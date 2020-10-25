COLUMBUS HISTORY

1970
The Farmers & Merchants Union Bank announced the grand opening of a three lane drive-in banking addition to the downtown bank.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved the construction of a 250,000 gallon water tower in Columbus at a cost of $127,000 replacing a 70-year-old water tower located next to the cemetery.
1980
Mary Lou Sharpee, reading specialist at the Columbus Public School District, had been working with a committee of parents on the RIF program (Reading is Fundamental) which gives books to local children three times a year.
A fire was reported at Fuller’s Super Valu that caused $500 damage to the loading dock area.
1990
Two Columbus art teachers were featured in the WEA Insurance Group’s second annual Art Showcase. The exhibit showcases the art work of Wisconsin Education Association Council members. Columbus art teacher Bill Wendt had two oil paintings and Pat Schwartz had a pencil drawing on display.
The Columbus Athletic Booster Club, with help from the Youth League, donated the funds to buy a new scoreboard for the football field in Fireman’s Park. The new scoreboard replaced the nearly 30-year-old board that the Columbus Jaycees donated in the early 1960s
2000
After nearly a decade as the director of Columbus’s Department of Recreation and more than 20 years as a Recreation Department employee, Pat Schellin announced her retirement.
After a debate that spanned two City Council meetings the Council failed to adopt an ordinance which would allow fines for those playing their car stereos too loud, and seizure of car stereos and speakers for repeat violators. The Council vote to pass the ordinance was tied, and with Mayor Michael Eisenga absent, the ordinance was defeated.
