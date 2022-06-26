COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Laura Lienke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Merlyn Lienke, was selected to participate in “Words of Wisdom” Institute. After backpacking into the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming the group spent five days discussing the works of prominent environmental writers.

Micky and Corky Salzwedel, owners of Micky and Corky Supper Club, 220 E. James St., announced that they sold their business to Tom and Delores Bryan of Sun Prairie.

1982

American Packaging Corporation announced its plans to operate a new Bag Making Plant in Columbus. The four pet food bag-making machines will move to the new facility, making room for a third Roto Gravure Press.

Sue Reese a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Woman’s golf squad will compete in the Women’s Division National Golf Championship in Wilmington, North Carolina. Reese participated in the 1981 meet scoring 351 for 17th place.

1992

Five time NASCAR winner, Dale Earnhardt, had his GM Goodwrench Chevy Lumina recently visit Frank Porth’s car dealership. Also on display was a local race car owned by Dale Weatherwax of Columbus.

A colorful mural is now the back wall for the stage at Dickason School. The mural was designed and painted by seventh grade students. Students taking part in the project were Laura Henn, Nicci Pearson, Bridget Bourne, Ross Merrill, and Renee Lange. Bill Wendt was the group advisor.

2002

Margaret Lee of Columbus, has had a long distance pen pal in Pauline Dunn of Clarkson, Kentucky, for more than 75 years. Lee first wrote to Dunn when she was 14-years-old. The two met on one occasion in 1937.

Former Mayor James Kelsh Sr. died at the age of 79. He served as the third ward alderman for three terms, council president for four years, and mayor from 1984 to 1992.

