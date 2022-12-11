COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Sadie Bock, Columbus, was awarded an honorary Ph. D. from Colorado State Christian College, Evergreen, Colorado. Bock was active in journalism, writing for area newspapers and national publications including “Collier’s,” “Cornet,” and “Better Homes and Gardens.” She served as the editor of the Lodi newspaper for a number of years and co-edited, with Professor Gard University of Wisconsin-Madison, the book “Wisconsin Folklore.”

George Kaschub, operator of George’s Texaco Service Station held an open house for his new station at 1137 Park Ave.

1982

The Farmers Home Administration approved a loan of $199,000 to build a two-story brick and frame building for the elderly in Fall River at the corner of Main Street and Sleepy Hollow Road.

The Columbus United Community Fund Drive was within $500 of its goal of $13,000 with three weeks remaining on its fund drive.

1992

Columbus High School senior Ben McCormick was named the Wisconsin State Journal Player of the Year for the 1992 Football season. McCormick, who played quarterback, led the team to an 11-1 overall record and a 19-3 mark over the last two seasons.

Honored for 25 years of service at Mosinee Converted Products were LaVern Fietz, Bernard Mulligan, Fred Zeidler, Wayne Slade, Don Roche, and Fred Miller.

2002

The Salvation Army was seeking help for its Red Kettle stand in front of the local Kwik Trip. Rev. Val Suiter was the Columbus-Fall River chairman and Don Adams was the local treasurer.

Susan Rupp from Columbus Chiropractic Care Center sponsored a food drive where, during the month of November, patients donated food.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.