COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Columbus Methodist Church celebrated the 100th anniversary of the construction of its church building. General chairman for the celebration were Mr. and Mrs. Larry Roberts. Mr. and Mrs. Bob Zimmerman were program chairman.

The last days of summer was bringing to an end the camping season at the two Rio area campgrounds, Silver Springs and Willow Mill. Silver Springs Campground hosted the Good Sam Club organization state rally attracting some 70 units. Some 45 units enjoyed camping at Willow Mill Campground for the weekend. Willow Mill opened in 1962.

1982

Douglas Beard, 37, was appointed the new postmaster for the Columbus Post Office replacing Bill McClain who moved to the Portage Post Office.

Members of the West Columbus Challengers 4H Club planned a centennial celebration of the town of Columbus town hall’s 100th year. The club meets at the town hall.

1992

Peter Byfield, Dan Erdmann and Chris Gosnell worked on newly donated IBM computers to the Columbus High School School English Department. Byfield heard from a friend that Wisconsin Bell was donating older computers to non-profit institutions.

Fern Yohn retired as Columbus city treasurer after holding the office for 14 years. Barb Green became the new treasurer.

2002

Faith Lutheran Church installed Pastor Susan Quigley as associate pastor. Quigley was a May 2002 graduate of Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa.

Workers began moving the old Anchor Bank Building from the corner of Mill Street and James Street to its new location on Dickason Boulevard next to the Columbus Senior Center, with the move taking an hour and a half.

