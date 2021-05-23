COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
For the past six weeks the Columbus-Fall River Jaycettes were conducting a “Do Something” campaign. They asked Columbus area residents to collect their old papers, magazines and cardboard boxes as a fundraiser for the Beaver Dam Humane Society. Residents could deliver papers to the garages of the Burnard’s, Shaw’s, and Sikorski’s. The Humane Society would receive $8 per ton of paper collected.
A total of 7,100 immunizations were administered during February to May at clinics held throughout Columbia County. Of the total number of shots 365 were given to adults.
1981
The 4th of July Organization received some criticism for the planned raffle, an old car full of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. The organization did revise the prize and offered the beer and car or the car and $150.
Nancy Kirchberg and Rosalind Zeidler announced that the Miss Columbus Contest Committee would hold an organizational meeting to make plans for the 1981 Miss Columbus Pageant.
1991
By a margin of nearly 10 to 1 members of the Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative voted to approve a merger with the Waushara Electric Cooperative. The combined system served 4,500 miles of distribution lines.
Fuller Street students were preparing a musical program with a circus theme to present to parents and friends.
2001
Out of 10 girls and two boys, Cassey Jo Aschliman, 5, and Charlie Hauge, 7, were named the Redbud Festival Prince and Princess for 2001.
The city of Columbus was awarded a Cops in Schools grant to locate a police officer as a liaison in the Columbus Public Schools.
