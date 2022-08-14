COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Sylvester Ballweg was installed to the office of District Deputy of the Knights of Columbus in Madison.

Dr. Jack Bartholmai joined the medical staff of Columbus Community Hospital as a radiologist.

1982

The LeRoy and Harvey Thiede farm on Route 3 in Columbus, was one of 165 state farms and homes honored at the 1982 Wisconsin State Fair commemorating 100 years of continuous ownership of the farm by the Thiede family.

The first Tax Incremental Finance District was off and running with plans for the expansion of the Ameri-Pak plant. The city purchased 9.52 acres of land from the Hughes Company for the Ameri-Pak expansion.

1992

The 95th annual Dodge County Firefighter’s Tournament was held in Columbus where 26 fire departments participated in a softball tournament and a water battle. The event included a parade of fire trucks and the Dodge County Fire Queen Contest.

Less than five parking tickets were issued since the Columbus Police Department started enforcing the two-hour-limit on downtown parking. During the first week the department gave out 70 warnings.

2002

Anchor Bank moved to a temporary location on James Street while a new building was being built at their former location on Ludington Street. The old bank was given to the city of Columbus and moved to city property adjacent to the Senior Center. The cost to the city included a new foundation and moving the building.

Sherry Randall was busy organizing the second Englewood School reunion. Englewood School, a one-room schoolhouse was built in 1877, and closed in 1962. Across from the school a store was built in 1898.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum.