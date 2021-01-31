COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Columbia County announced that public clinics for immunizations will be held for diptheria, whooping cough, tetanus, small pox, polio, German and red measles.
Mary McNulty, Columbus; Lynn Habacher, Waterloo; and Sharon Smith, Randolph, were selected by the local Daughters of the American Revolution for the DAR Good Citizen Award.
1981
Arden Krakow was approved as the new Fall River fire chief. Krakow was a 20-year veteran of the fire department. Krakow replaced Ralph Schreiber who held the position for 30 years.
Video Horizons was awarded the 15-year franchise to build a cable television system in Columbus. The new company was one of three companies competing for the franchise.
1991
Bill Bublitz recently opened an accounting and tax practice in Columbus. Bublitz is a 1982 graduate of Columbus High School.
Students attending the Columbus Clubhouse talked to members of the 1990 Columbus Cardinal Championship football team. The players included Joe Vale, Brandy Mietzel, Travis DeBussey, Mark Pankow, Jeff Zittel, Jason Geiger and Eric Gocker.
2001
Columbus school officials reported that the Columbus High School Scholarship Fund had grown to more than $700,000. The fund was boosted by a $244,000 donation in the name of Eugene and Florence Mann, as well as a $50,000 donation for a Grace Morse/M.M Bartley Memorial Scholarship. Also a $19,750 gift from the Evans/Fredrick family was received and the Carrol Callahan Memorial Scholarship grew more than $36,000.
The two remaining deer that had escaped from the deer pen in Fireman’s Park were recaptured by luring them back to the pen with food.
The museum is closed for the winter months, but open by appointment.