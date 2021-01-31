COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus school officials reported that the Columbus High School Scholarship Fund had grown to more than $700,000. The fund was boosted by a $244,000 donation in the name of Eugene and Florence Mann, as well as a $50,000 donation for a Grace Morse/M.M Bartley Memorial Scholarship. Also a $19,750 gift from the Evans/Fredrick family was received and the Carrol Callahan Memorial Scholarship grew more than $36,000.