COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Meals-on-wheels, a program that provides hot meals five days a week to the elderly and the disabled was scheduled to begin May 1, according to Mary Hegge, a member of the Columbus-Fall River Jaycettes. The program was organized by the Jaycettes in conjunction with the Columbus Community Hospital, the Hospital Auxiliary, the Senior Citizens Club, and local physicians.

1982

The annual Rotary-Kiwanis Columbus Agribusiness dinner with an attendance of 230, listened to DNR Southern District Director Doug Morrissette speak about a controversial pending wetlands zoning bill that would limit farming on wetlands near rivers, lakes, and streams.

1992

Mike Carr and Chris Nehmer gave Columbus basketball coach Mike O’Brien a lift off the court after the Columbus Cardinals captured the silver second-place trophy in Division 3. Columbus was a semifinal winner over Mayville 68-52 and advanced to play in the championship game against St. Croix Falls, who defeated Columbus in double overtime 75-72. That marked a return to state for the first time since 1929.

The 1929 squad, after losing in the first round, the Cards won three straight games for the State Consolation Crown. Starters for the 1929 boys’ team were Chub Poser, Bob Partch, Don Smith, Harold Stark, and James Montague. Fred DeVinney coached the team. The team’s only loss of the season was in the first game of the State Tournament.

2002

With the arrival of spring, the Columbus Blues Home Talent baseball team prepared for their third season of play in the Eastern Division along with Cambria, Cottage Grove, De Forest, Marshall, Mc Farland, Monona, Poynette, Rio, Sun Prairie, and Waterloo. Team Manager was Gregg Schepp.

Youngsters in Columbus braved the brisk temperatures to participate in the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Columbus Fireman’s Park.

