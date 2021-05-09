COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

A near capacity crowd at the Columbus Common Council was present to hear the work being done on revisions to the Trailer Court Ordinance. The proposed changes would tighten controls and regulations on the Trailer Court.

Faith Lutheran Church broke ground on Sunday, May 9, for its new church building. The new church is located in a new subdivision being developed by Frank “Bud” Lueders.

1981

Three Dickason School students were recognized for their musical accomplishments. They were Aaron Newman, Kris Long, and Donna Blake.

Irv Kohrt retired from the Fall River Village Board after serving for 24 years and being elected 12 times. IDO, Vita Plus, and Terra Fertilizer all set up businesses in Fall River during that time and the population grew from 684 to 856.

1991

The DARE—Drug Abuse Resistance Education program completed its first year in Columbus. Police Chief Jack Pace taught the course at Dickason, Zion and St. Jerome’s schools. The one-hour 17-week course taught about drug and alcohol abuse.