COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Kingsmen Drum and Bugle Corps, Anaheim, California, presented a free concert at Fireman’s Park. Formed in 1958, they became one of the top corps in the nation.

A thunderstorm downed telephone lines, trees and a wall just constructed at the site of the future nursing home on Highway K.

1982

Alderman Ron Steindl, chairman of the Columbus Board of Public Works, announced that the city was considering a seasonal closure of four city buildings to save on winter heating costs. The four buildings were Fireman’s Park, Hiney, and Cemetery garages and the Fireman’s Park Pavilion. It was expected that there would be some opposition to closing the Pavilion and a public meeting was scheduled for citizen input.

Columbus High School sponsored an orientation meeting for students participating in interscholastic sports during the 1982-83 school year. University of Wisconsin-Madison basketball coach Steve Yoder was scheduled to speak at the event.

1992

Marshall’s Lettering, Madison, Women’s Fast-pitch softball team claimed the WI-ASA (American Softball Association) Class A State Championship title at Janesville. Area athletics competing for Marshall’s were Sue Reese third base/catcher, Mary Hendricks, pitcher, Deana Desjarlais outfield, and Marie Kaland pitcher.

A 90,000 square foot building will be replacing the current First National Bank Building at 640 W. James St. as an addition to American Packaging Inc. to expand their finishing department. The First National Bank is building a new bank on Tower Drive.

2002

Fayth Lasche, Columbus, showed her cow at the Dodge County Fair. Admission to the fair was $6 before 2 p.m. and $8 after 2 p.m.

The Fall River School Board declined an offer to consolidate its school with the Columbus School District. Two earlier referendums on the issue were defeated in the past.

