Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The third annual Antique Show and Sale sponsored by the Columbus Women’s Civic Club was held at St. Jerome’s school gym. Last year’s show attracted antique lovers from a hundred mile radius.

Tearing down the Mudrock property began this week. The home located on the corner of Ludington and Harrison Streets was removed to make way for a new fire station.

1983

Eighty years ago the Columbus Mundeo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was formed. Lois Caldwell and Wilma Black were awarded special 50-year membership pins.

American Packaging Corporation neared completion of a bag manufacturing plant in a new 35,000 square foot building on Continental Drive. The building was constructed by Midwest Metal Building Systems of Columbus.

1993

Political newcomer Joseph Marks, 20, defeated two opponents by a 2-1 margin to become Columbus’s youngest mayor.

Two new faces elected to the Columbus School Board were Jim Schieble and Robert Link. They were elected to the seats vacated by retiring board members Lois White and Debra Huntley.

2003

Students at Zion Lutheran School celebrated their graduation from the D.A.R.E. program - Drug Abuse Resistance Education. Two students were recognized for their D.A.R.E. essays, Cassie Pratt and Sarah Bartels. Sarah Bartels’ essay was selected as the winner in the statewide contest. Bartels was invited to read her essay at a Milwaukee Brewer’s game and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Columbus School Board accepted three staff resignations. Nancy Kirchberg and Krissane O’Brien both retired from teaching and Tekoni Maughan left for another position.

Follow on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email columbuswiareahistory.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact David Komarck-Bennett, society president.