COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

Yelk’s Machine Shop, owned and operated for the past 13 years by Charles Yelk, was purchased by Gary Errthum of Madison. Yelk purchased the machine shop from the late Albert Eggie in 1957, when it was located in a building next to Lein’s Garage, which is now a city parking lot. In 1960, Yelk purchased and relocated to one of the Kurth Brewery buildings.

Lueders Real Estate was selling Parkview Addition lots for $2,650 and up.

1980

The Columbus City Council’s Judiciary Committee was reviewing an ordinance that would establish a police and fire commission. State law required cities to form such a commission when the city’s population reached 4,000 residents.

Kehl’s Turkey farm, operated by Clarence, Sylva and Donald Kehl raised 40,000 turkeys this year with the turkeys being shipped to processing plants, rather than being butchered and processed on the farm which had been the practice.

1990