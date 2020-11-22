COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1970
Yelk’s Machine Shop, owned and operated for the past 13 years by Charles Yelk, was purchased by Gary Errthum of Madison. Yelk purchased the machine shop from the late Albert Eggie in 1957, when it was located in a building next to Lein’s Garage, which is now a city parking lot. In 1960, Yelk purchased and relocated to one of the Kurth Brewery buildings.
Lueders Real Estate was selling Parkview Addition lots for $2,650 and up.
1980
The Columbus City Council’s Judiciary Committee was reviewing an ordinance that would establish a police and fire commission. State law required cities to form such a commission when the city’s population reached 4,000 residents.
Kehl’s Turkey farm, operated by Clarence, Sylva and Donald Kehl raised 40,000 turkeys this year with the turkeys being shipped to processing plants, rather than being butchered and processed on the farm which had been the practice.
1990
The Wisconsin Columbus Quincentennial registered the “Columbus Taking Possession” as its first official project to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s landing in the New World. The statue was a replica of one erected for the 1893 Chicago’s World Fair.
Brian Paulson of Columbus received the American FFA Degree at the national FFA Convention in Kansas City.
2000
Reuben Franz, a World War II veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 62, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the memorial to World War II Veterans in Washington D.C. on Nov. 11. Reuben was joined by his sister, Myrtle Franz Bergeman, who also was a World War II veteran, serving in the Woman’s Army Corps.
Columbus’s Abigail Balliette was featured in the Soldiers Dance and the Chinese Dance in Madison’s Winter Fantasy ballet performance.
