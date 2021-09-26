COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
A celebrity auction, sponsored by the Columbus-Fall River Jaycees, was planned to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Research Fund. Items belonging to well-known celebrities were auctioned off by Julius Temkin at the high school.
Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8090 celebrated its 25th anniversary with 75 guests present at a meeting that included the burning of the clubhouse’s mortgage.
1981
Jennifer Schellin won first prize in the Columbus Super Swim, a two-hour lap-swimming event held at the Columbus pool. Thirteen swimmers raised $1,782 for a foundation serving handicapped in Wisconsin.
AFS students for 1981 included Joelle Constant, from Belgium, staying with the Bob and Ann Conroy family; and Mike Hoppe, from Australia, staying with the Norman and Janet Annacker family.
1991
The ceremonial highway ribbons were cut by Gov. Tommy Thompson and other state and local officials at the long-awaited four-lane portion of Highway 151 from Sun Prairie to Columbus was nearly completed. The new $30 million road was opened to traffic on Sept. 18. The four-mile four-lane bypass around Columbus was scheduled to open in mid-October.
Reigning over the Columbus 1991 Homecoming were Queen Katy Ganga and King Jason Geiger.
2001
Work began on the Scout Cabin Restoration Project at Fireman’s Park. The two sections of the cabin were pulled from their foundation awaiting a new foundation. The $60,000 project was scheduled to be ready by next year’s 4th of July celebration.
Plans to build a controversial $54 million ethanol plant in the town of Elba were dropped by the company planning to operate the plant.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.