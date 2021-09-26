COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

A celebrity auction, sponsored by the Columbus-Fall River Jaycees, was planned to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Research Fund. Items belonging to well-known celebrities were auctioned off by Julius Temkin at the high school.

Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8090 celebrated its 25th anniversary with 75 guests present at a meeting that included the burning of the clubhouse’s mortgage.

1981

Jennifer Schellin won first prize in the Columbus Super Swim, a two-hour lap-swimming event held at the Columbus pool. Thirteen swimmers raised $1,782 for a foundation serving handicapped in Wisconsin.

AFS students for 1981 included Joelle Constant, from Belgium, staying with the Bob and Ann Conroy family; and Mike Hoppe, from Australia, staying with the Norman and Janet Annacker family.

1991