COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

Blackhawk Tap, owned and operated the past nine years by Mr. and Mrs. Harold Ring, was purchased by Mr. And Mrs. Jim Boness. “Red” Cullen, bartender for Ring was retained as bartender by the new owners.

The B & E Gift Shop, recently purchased by Mrs. Geraldine Yerges, had a grand opening. The store sold gift items and a line of ladies wearing apparel.

1980

The city of Columbus Real Estate Assessment Roll for 1980 was published in the Nov. 3, 1980, edition of the “Journal Republican.” The publishing of the entire tax rolls was the subject of discussion by many local residents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus Community Hospital Board reported a loss for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The loss in part was due to costs incurred in moving to the new hospital. The Board was confident that progress was being made on the financial end.

1990

Students at Columbus High School were putting the finishing touches on their production of the musical “Grease” which was performed the next weekend.