COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1970
Blackhawk Tap, owned and operated the past nine years by Mr. and Mrs. Harold Ring, was purchased by Mr. And Mrs. Jim Boness. “Red” Cullen, bartender for Ring was retained as bartender by the new owners.
The B & E Gift Shop, recently purchased by Mrs. Geraldine Yerges, had a grand opening. The store sold gift items and a line of ladies wearing apparel.
1980
The city of Columbus Real Estate Assessment Roll for 1980 was published in the Nov. 3, 1980, edition of the “Journal Republican.” The publishing of the entire tax rolls was the subject of discussion by many local residents.
The Columbus Community Hospital Board reported a loss for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The loss in part was due to costs incurred in moving to the new hospital. The Board was confident that progress was being made on the financial end.
1990
Students at Columbus High School were putting the finishing touches on their production of the musical “Grease” which was performed the next weekend.
Thirteen-year-old Josh Pearsall opened a card collector store called Sports Galore and More at 146 West Mill St. Pearsall, who has 50,000 baseball, football, and basketball cards, was buying, selling and trading cards.
2000
Nearly 100 people gathered Sunday Afternoon to kick off the Columbus Area Aquatic Center capital funds campaign at Fireman’s Park. Columbus Area Aquatic Center chairman Russ Fredrick announced that over $800,000 of the needed $1.6 million had already been raised.
The Columbus High School Marching Band completed a successful season with a ranking of second at the WSMA State Marching Band Competition held at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The band placed first at the Cudahy Invitational earlier in the year. Mike McDowell directed the marching band.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.
