MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Within two weeks William Wendt’s dream of having an art gallery in Columbus came true. Wendt, an art teacher at Columbus High School together with the Columbus Art Association, opened “The Gallery” at 115 North Ludington Street. The idea behind the project was service not profit. Its purpose was to make art available that is not mass produced.

The Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad Company filed an application to remove the depot in Fall River and change the agent’s hours to “On Call” basis.

1982

Plans were being finalized for the 4th of July celebration. The 1982, parade Grand Marshall was Earl Withuhn. New this year, was a $2 admission charge to enter the Fireman’s Park grounds. A number of special discounts were available.

Mrs. Dorothy Robbins, Fall River, was selected as the Columbus Public School District teacher of the year. Dorothy was a fourth grade teacher at the school.

1992

The second and third floor apartments were nearly completed and available in the Whitney building. The apartments were available for residents aged 62 or older. The Whitney Building was a project of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation with many local people and businesses donating to the project.

The annual 4th of July celebration included two special events, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of David Lee Crosby, was scheduled to perform in the park, and the 1st Brigade Band, a band reenacting the Civil War era and playing Civil War instruments, music, while wearing uniforms.

2002

Two burglaries occurred at the Cenex Co-Op convenience store, located on Park Avenue in Columbus. Cigarettes, gloves, and lottery tickets worth $309 were taken along with $269 in cash. The Columbus Police Department quickly took five suspects into custody.

Tony Stout-Verdier, Joe Fahrenkopf, and Shawn Swaagman spent their summer traveling and performing with the Capital Sound Drum and Bugle Core.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.

+2 
1982 Dorothy Robbins

Robbins

 COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVE
