COLUMBUS HISTORY

1971

Daniel Burnard was selected for the 1971 edition of “Outstanding Young Men of America” sponsored by the national Jaycee organization. Burnard was music instructor at Dickason School and was active in the local Jaycee Chapter.

The water level at the Udey Dam was lowered for a DNR Order for an inspection of the condition of the dam.

1981

A heated debate between six concerned citizens and Columbus high school’s principal and track coach preceded the unanimous passage of a $59,770 track repair at a special Columbus School Board meeting. Track coach Rod Coughlin strongly supported the repairs.

Melissa Packel, Tamara White, Tracy Gruenberg, Roseann Tank, Nancy Benisch, Valerie Sharpee, and Lynette Ziegler were all contestants in the Miss Columbus contest.

1991

The Columbus Church of the Nazarene located at 755 Waterloo Street celebrated its 50th Anniversary of service in Columbus. The church began in Columbus by way of a tent revival held by the Mackey-Walker Evangelistic Party at the site of the current Fuller Street School. On August 24, 1941 the church was organized with seven members.