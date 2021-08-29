COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The Wisconsin Gas Company announced the closing of its Columbus sales office at 141 S. Ludington St. as of Sept. 1.
The Farmers & Merchants Union Bank celebrated its 110th anniversary with a special open house. The bank has a unique design by the famous Chicago architect Louis Sullivan.
1981
These three dancers from the Virginia Davis School of Dance waited backstage before performing at the Miss Columbus Pageant.
The City Council approved a request by Video Horizons to allow it to bury some of its cable for its cable television system at the same time the city was burying electrical cable.
1991
The highlight of the 1991 Columbus Tennis Tournament turned out to be the Service to Tennis Award given to Karen Henn. A crowd warmly applauded Henn for her devotion to Columbus tennis and her success in orchestrating the resurfacing of the Columbus courts.
Marie Beardsley was recently awarded a special commendation certificate from the Wisconsin State Fair for being one of Wisconsin’s Admired Senior Citizens. Beardsley was actively involved at the Columbus Senior Center and has done a variety of volunteering.
2001
Susan Stare was honored in a resolution of commendation for her dedicated service to Columbus. Her service included her work on the Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission, her work on restoring City Hall, her donation of historic paintings of Columbus to City Hall, and her efforts to raise grant funding for the City Hall Annex.
Kestral Ridge opened its new driving range this week. The front nine of the new 18-hole course is scheduled to open in the fall.
