COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The Wisconsin Gas Company announced the closing of its Columbus sales office at 141 S. Ludington St. as of Sept. 1.

The Farmers & Merchants Union Bank celebrated its 110th anniversary with a special open house. The bank has a unique design by the famous Chicago architect Louis Sullivan.

1981

These three dancers from the Virginia Davis School of Dance waited backstage before performing at the Miss Columbus Pageant.

The City Council approved a request by Video Horizons to allow it to bury some of its cable for its cable television system at the same time the city was burying electrical cable.

1991

The highlight of the 1991 Columbus Tennis Tournament turned out to be the Service to Tennis Award given to Karen Henn. A crowd warmly applauded Henn for her devotion to Columbus tennis and her success in orchestrating the resurfacing of the Columbus courts.