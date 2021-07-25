COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Construction workers at the new Columbus Federal Savings and Loan Association building at the corner of Mill and Ludington Streets began laying bricks for the building with a completion date of Nov. 1.

More than 250 people gathered in the Columbus High School gym to witness Miss Ruth Van Roo being crowned Miss Columbus 1971 by last year’s Miss Columbus Debbie Wagner

1981

Columbia County Board Vice-Chairman Reuben Damm met with city officials on a county supported recycling program. The goal was to keep items out landfills and to recover some cost by selling recycled items.

Fences were stretched across the Udey Street Dam to bar access to people walking across the dam for safety reasons. This ended fishing from the dam.

1991

Winners of the Columbus Hospital Auxiliary Bridge Marathon were first-place group 1, Margaret Field and Lorraine Holtz; group 2, Margaret Tobison and Ruth Myers; and group 3, Ramona Waterworth and Jeanne Johnson.