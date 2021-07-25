COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Construction workers at the new Columbus Federal Savings and Loan Association building at the corner of Mill and Ludington Streets began laying bricks for the building with a completion date of Nov. 1.
More than 250 people gathered in the Columbus High School gym to witness Miss Ruth Van Roo being crowned Miss Columbus 1971 by last year’s Miss Columbus Debbie Wagner
1981
Columbia County Board Vice-Chairman Reuben Damm met with city officials on a county supported recycling program. The goal was to keep items out landfills and to recover some cost by selling recycled items.
Fences were stretched across the Udey Street Dam to bar access to people walking across the dam for safety reasons. This ended fishing from the dam.
1991
Winners of the Columbus Hospital Auxiliary Bridge Marathon were first-place group 1, Margaret Field and Lorraine Holtz; group 2, Margaret Tobison and Ruth Myers; and group 3, Ramona Waterworth and Jeanne Johnson.
The $30 million Sun Prairie to Columbus Highway 151 project was a year ahead of schedule and was expected to open in late fall. The highway carries 8,500 vehicles per day.
2001
More than 5,000 bicyclists and support staff stopped through Columbus as part of the Tanqueray Midwest AIDS Ride from Minneapolis/St. Paul ride to raise money for AIDS research.
Chris Lyons was hired by the Columbus Fire Department as the new fire inspector/fire educator. His first visitors were the staff and students of the Golden Rule Day Care.
