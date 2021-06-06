COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
A total of $720.32 was added to the city coffers from parking meter revenue. The total for the year to date was $3,810.52 with fines collected in May adding $181.28.
Yearbooks commemorating the final class at Columbia County Teachers College were published with the names of all graduates of the college since 1912 through 1971 were included.
1981
The Columbus Public Library held an open house with author Bonnie Kendall and her recently published book “Memories of Susan.” The book was written as a “memory book” for relatives and friends of her daughter Susan. Susan died of cancer at age ten.
Martha Huggett retired after almost 48 years of service at the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank. Huggett joined the staff on Dec. 23, 1933, when W.L. Fritz was the bank president and the staff numbered only four people. At that time the bank had only $200,000 in deposits.
1991
Doug Beck, a member of Columbus Boy Scout Troop 99, received the Eagle Scout Award on May 11. His service project was related to the Bluebird Restoration Project of Wisconsin.
The First National Bank of Columbus and Fall River Union Bank merged. The new bank had offices in Fall River, East Bristol, and Columbus.
2001
About 50 kids, their parents, and their bikes were on hand for the Columbus Police Department’s second annual Bike Rodeo. Bikes were inspected, registered, and navigated an obstacle course, with quick stopping, bike control, and a weaving course, was completed by participants.
Fall River District administrator Steve Rubert retired at the end of the school year. Rubert was employed by the Fall River District for 35 years and was District administrator since 1980. Rubert began his career at Fall River teaching history and English, and later became high school principal.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.