COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

A total of $720.32 was added to the city coffers from parking meter revenue. The total for the year to date was $3,810.52 with fines collected in May adding $181.28.

Yearbooks commemorating the final class at Columbia County Teachers College were published with the names of all graduates of the college since 1912 through 1971 were included.

1981

The Columbus Public Library held an open house with author Bonnie Kendall and her recently published book “Memories of Susan.” The book was written as a “memory book” for relatives and friends of her daughter Susan. Susan died of cancer at age ten.

Martha Huggett retired after almost 48 years of service at the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank. Huggett joined the staff on Dec. 23, 1933, when W.L. Fritz was the bank president and the staff numbered only four people. At that time the bank had only $200,000 in deposits.

1991

Doug Beck, a member of Columbus Boy Scout Troop 99, received the Eagle Scout Award on May 11. His service project was related to the Bluebird Restoration Project of Wisconsin.